LOWELL (CBS) – The athletic director of a Catholic school has been charged with aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
James Parker, 24, of Methuen, who worked as the athletic director at St. Michael School in Lowell, was arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court. While the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office did not say if the charge was related to any of the students under Parker’s care, Parker has been fired from his position.
“I have terminated the employment of St. Michael School Athletic Director Mr. James Parker for violating a school policy regarding communications with a student. This is effective immediately and Mr. Parker will not return to the School. This includes consulting with Father Christopher Lowe and the Archdiocese of Boston,” St. Michael School Principal Mark Rocha said in a letter to parents dated Nov. 19.
The Archdiocese of Boston said it had nothing else to add to Rocha’s letter to parents. St. Michael School is a coeducational Catholic School that serves students from preschool through eighth grade.