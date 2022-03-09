BOSTON (CBS) – With gas prices hitting new record highs daily in Massachusetts this week, there’s a push to suspend the state’s gas tax.
State Representative Peter Durant of Spencer has filed an amendment to suspend the tax until the price per gallon drops to $3.70 or less.
As of Wednesday, the average was $4.30, according to AAA.
The gas tax in Massachusetts is 24 cents a gallon. The money helps pay for roads, bridges and public transit.
“The pain at the pump is very serious. We need to provide immediate relief to families and seniors. While suspending the gas tax is not the ultimate answer, it will be a helping hand that is greatly needed at this time,” Durant said in a statement.
There has also been a push to suspend the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon.