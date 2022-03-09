Road Through AFC Just Got A Lot More Difficult For PatriotsThe road to anywhere in the NFL just got a lot more difficult for the New England Patriots. And the rest of the AFC for that matter.

Russell Wilson Trade Officially Ends An Era For Seahawks -- One Ultimately Defined By Loss To PatriotsThe Era of What Could Have Been has officially come to an end in Seattle. Russell Wilson has been traded.

Boston College Uses 25-3 Run To Ease Past Pitt In ACC Tournament OpenerJames Karnik scored 13 points, DeMarr Langford added 12 points and 13th-seeded Boston College used a 25-3 run to beat No. 12 seed Pittsburgh 66-46 on Tuesday in the opening game of the ACC tournament.

Report: Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater Intend To Play In NFL In 2022Dont'a Hightower, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and James White all plan to play next season.

Patriots Don't Use Franchise Tag On J.C. JacksonAs expected, the New England Patriots did not place the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson. The cornerback is now free to hit free agency next week.