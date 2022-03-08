REVERE (CBS) – Final tributes begin Tuesday for fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed last week when a tanker truck crashed into her cruiser.
A wake will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Saint Anthony’s church in Revere.
Bucci’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.
State Police said there will be road closures in the area both days.
Trooper Bucci was killed in a crash on Friday while pulled over to help a driver.
On Monday, the Boston Bruins held a moment of silence for the fallen trooper before their game against the Los Angeles Kings. The Bruins Foundation also hosted a 50-50 raffle, with proceeds benefiting Bucci’s family.
Trooper Bucci was 34 years old. She graduated from Andover High School in 2006 and became a trooper in May 2020. Bucci is survived by her parents, two sisters, a step-brother, and a step-sister.
In her obituary, her family wrote, “Tamar knew how to find joy in difficult times and never hesitated to put herself behind the needs of others.”