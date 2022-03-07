BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins will honor Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed last week while pulling over to help a driver on I-93 in Stoneham.
The Bruins will have a moment of silence in Trooper Bucci’s memory before their game Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden.
The Bruins Foundation will also host a 50/50 raffle to benefit Trooper Bucci’s family and the State Police of Massachusetts Benevolent Fund.
The raffle will run until the third period of the Bruins game on March 10 and has a guaranteed jackpot of $88,000. You can enter online at BostonBruins.com/5050.