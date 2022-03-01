QUINCY (CBS) — Jaivon Harris, the 18-year-old charged in the murder of Weymouth High School senior Nathan Paul, was ordered held without bail Tuesday. Harris pleaded not guilty to murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges at his arraignment in Quincy District Court.

Prosecutors said Harris, along with several others, planned to use fake money to rob Paul of THC vape cartridges. It went badly, and Harris is accused of yelling “shoot him.” Another person is accused of pulling the trigger.

Paul was shot on February 15 while driving the Germantown Housing Complex and later died at Boston Medical Center. He was a senior at Weymouth High School and a beloved player on the football team.

According to Harris’s lawyer, Harris was out of town visiting his uncle over February break and when he returned and saw a warrant at his house, he turned himself in.

Paul’s family in the courtroom on Tuesday started clapping when the judge made ruled that Harris be held without bail. Paul’s father held up his middle finger toward the suspect, at which point Harris’s family then began yelling out “we know you didn’t do it.”

According to prosecutors, Harris has a criminal history.

A defense attorney in this case said there is no substantial evidence that supports these charges.

“All circumstantial, there is no forensic evidence, there’s no DNA, there are no fingerprints, no gun was ever found. The suggestion that my client had a gun was only a suggestion. No one ever saw it in his hands. They said he was tooling around with his waistband but no gun,” said the defense attorney.

Harris’s mother told WBZ-TV that her son is innocent and they will prove it.

Prosecutors said another suspect in this case has fled.