By CBSBoston.com Staff
QUINCY (CBS) – A young man was shot and killed in a car on Taffrail Road in Quincy Tuesday night. It happened at about 6:30 p.m.

The victim was in his late teens or early 20s.

Police have not identified any suspects, but a witness reported a number of people running away from the scene of the shooting.

“At this point we don’t have any of the suspects under arrest,” said Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan. “We will keep a large police presence throughout the night just to make sure that the residents down here are safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

