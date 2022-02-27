Brissett, Pacers Hot From Long Range, Beat Celtics 128-107Jayson Tatum finished with 24 points and Jaylen Brown scored 23 as the Celtics' seven-game road winning streak ended.

Marchand Scores Twice, Bruins Beat Sharks For Fourth Straight WinBrad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Revolution Open 2022 MLS Season With 2-2 Draw In PortlandNew England captures a point on the road with goals from Brandon Bye and newcomer Sebastian Lletget.

Red Sox Minor Leaguer Brett Netzer Released After Series Of Racist, Homophobic, Anti-Semitic TweetsThe Boston Red Sox released minor leaguer Brett Netzer on Saturday after he posted a series of racist, homophobic, transphobic, and anti-Semitic tweets.

Brown, Tatum Lead Celtics To 113-104 Win Over PistonsThis time, the surging Boston Celtics topped the Detroit Pistons.