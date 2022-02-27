DEDHAM (CBS) — A five-year-old pot-bellied pig named Violet is heading to her new home in Virginia after she was finally adopted.
Violet has been at the Animal Rescue League's Dedham Care Center for the past seven months.
Like many pot-bellied pigs, Violet was adorable when she was small. As she grew, her initial family could no longer take care of her.
A Virginia woman saw WBZ-TV’s story about Violet’s plight and decided to give her a new home.
"She was a pot-bellied pig that was clearly adored, she's got great personality, and so when I saw her post I realized she's been here for so long. Everybody wants a cute little pet pig but I think she's the perfect pig at almost five-years-old for us," said Joan Fuller, who is adopting the pig.
Violet will be living on a Virginia farm surrounded by other animals from here on out.