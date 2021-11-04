New England Revolution Unveil New Crest, Brand IdentityAfter the best regular season in MLS history, the New England Revolution are embracing change.

Report: Celtics Hold 'Emotional,' Unproductive Players-Only Meeting After Smart Called Out Tatum, BrownThe Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Their lingering issues, though, seem to remain unresolved.

Stephon Gilmore Harboring Some Ill Will Toward Patriots Regarding Contract, Injury TreatmentStephon Gilmore will be playing against his former team on Sunday. He's going to be bringing some extra motivation.

Public Visiting Hours For Jerry Remy To Be Held Thursday In WalthamRed Sox fans will have an opportunity to say goodbye to Jerry Remy later this week.

NWSL Playoffs Start Sunday; Carli Lloyd Possibly Playing In Last MatchThe NWSL playoffs start Sunday, with quarterfinal matchups between the Chicago Red Stars and NJ/NY Gotham FC and between the Washington Spirit and North Carolina Courage.