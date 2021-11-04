DEDHAM (CBS) — A not-so-little pig that has worked through some mental health issues is looking for a forever home.
Violet is 4 years old and weighs 120 pounds. She came to the Animal Rescue League's Dedham care center in August after being raised as a house pet by a family that was no longer able to keep her.
The ARL says Violet was set up in a comfortable outdoor space, but struggled to adjust.
“During feeding or enrichment time, Violet would charge, bark or nip at the ARL staff member of volunteer in the paddock, and not allow them to leave,” the ARL said. “ARL consulted an outside pig expert to better understand the behaviors Violet was displaying and to formulate a plan to curb said behaviors.”

It was determined that Violet was “exhibiting signs of depression, and fearful about being alone.” Staff taught her a “back-up” cue to help the pig learn she needed to give space to those around her.
"Pigs are incredibly intelligent, and learning this cue has positively altered Violet's behavior and she is once again ready to find her new home," the ARL said.
Click here to learn more about adopting Violet.