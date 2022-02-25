Former Patriots WR Kenbrell Thompkins Ordered To Pay Back $132,980 In Stolen COVID Relief FundsKenbrell Thompkins -- the former NFL wide receiver who played for the Patriots, Raiders, and Jets -- has been ordered to pay back the money he illegally obtained by stealing identities and claiming COVID relief funds in 2020.

Bruins Congratulate Zdeno Chara For Setting NHL RecordApproaching his 45th birthday, Zdeno Chara is still going. On Thursday, he entered uncharted territory.

Report: Amazon, Fox Will Call Tom Brady About Analyst JobA potentially major shift is afoot in the world of football broadcasting. And it may open a door for Tom Brady.

Jake DeBrusk Scores Twice, Bruins Beat Kraken In OTJake DeBrusk's response to being elevated onto the top line for the Boston Bruins was his first multigoal game in more than two years.

Tatum Scores 30 As Celtics Romp Again In Brooklyn, 129-106Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and the Boston Celtics returned from the All-Star break with their second romp in Brooklyn this month, beating the Nets 129-106 on Thursday night.