BOSTON (CBS) — Former New England Patriots wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins has been indicted on federal charges of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly withdrawing $230,000 in fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits.
The United States Attorney's Office alleged that Thompkins "used the stolen identities of numerous Florida residents to obtain fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits from the State of California" in 2020.
"California distributed these unemployment benefit funds in the form of debit cards, which were subsequently mailed to addresses associated with Thompkins in Miami and Aventura, Florida," the allegations read. "Court documents allege that from August 16 through September 23, 2020, Thompkins used these debit cards to withdraw funds at various ATMs in Miami-Dade County. The alleged scheme involves approximately $300,000 in California unemployment insurance funds credited to the fraudulent debit cards associated with Thompkins, out of which approximately $230,000 of the funds were withdrawn."
Thompkins, 32, joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He played in 12 games that year, catching 32 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns. Famously, he caught the game-winning touchdown from Tom Brady in the final seconds of a dramatic October win over the New Orleans Saints.
He was released by the Patriots the following season, and he spent time with the Oakland Raiders in 2014 and New York Jets in 2015.