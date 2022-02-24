BOSTON (CBS) — We just had one of our warmest February days in recorded history in Boston, how can we now be talking about plowable snowfall?

Let me present this evidence: In the case of Spring Fever vs. Old Man Winter, there is precedence for such an occurrence. I first take you back to February of 2018. On the 21st, Boston hit a record of 72 degrees; it was, in fact, the second warmest February day ever recorded in Boston. The very next day, a half-inch of snow fell in Boston. OK, OK, I hear you; that was a minor case.

How about this one: April Fools, 1997. Boston soared to 63 degrees on March 30, and then, the following two days, more than 2 feet of snow!

Thankfully, we aren’t talking about anything resembling the April Fools Storm on Friday. But some folks who touched 70 Wednesday (I am looking at you, Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire) will likely see close to a foot of snow just 48 hours later. That puts Mark Twain’s “if you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes” phrase to shame. This is more like, “If you don’t like the current season, just wait a minute.”

OK, let’s get to the details.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect starting at midnight and continues until late Friday for southeast Massachusetts (except Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket) for heavy mixed precipitation. Travel will become difficult, especially during the Friday morning commute. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect starting at midnight for the remainder of the state into New Hampshire and Vermont for heavy snowfall.

We are still wrangling with the location and movement of a mix/sleet line. As we have been saying all along, those north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, and more so north of the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border, have an excellent chance of seeing all snow. The farther south of the Pike you live, the better the chance that you get into other precipitation types and lower snowfall totals.

FRIDAY TIMELINE

Midnight-2 a.m.: First flurries start to fall. Nothing serious just yet.

2-5 a.m.: The steady stuff moves in, and the storm officially begins. Most roads should be whitened by 5 a.m.; conditions going downhill.

5 a.m.-1 p.m.: The main part of the storm. Heaviest precipitation, majority of the snow accumulation. This will be one of those “front-end thumps.” Basically, the majority of the snow all comes in about six to eight hours on the front end of the storm. By 1 p.m., the mixing line will make its farthest northward push. My best guess right now is up to about the Pike. Snow changes to sleet and then rain over Cape Cod and the Islands during Friday morning, with rain coming as far north as about Plymouth. From Plymouth north to about Boston, you’ll change from snow to sleet.

1-5 p.m.: The best dynamics lift to the north. Thus, during the afternoon, most of the action is up in New Hampshire and Maine. It will continue to snow in most areas north of the Pike but not with nearly the same intensity as the morning. The snow will also have a harder time accumulating in the afternoon. South of the Pike, there may be a dry slot of sorts, with not much going on.

After 5p.m.: Just some scattered snow flurries/showers, not much of consequence left. Clean up time!

SNOW AMOUNTS

The “jackpot zone” from this storm will be north of Boston, where we are forecasting 8-to-12 inches. This area extends from central and southern New Hampshire down through a large portion of Middlesex, Essex and Worcester counties. Expect a wetter/heavier type of snow close to the coast. While we don’t expect a huge fluff factor with this storm, the farther inland (north and west) you live, the lighter (in weight) the snow will be.

Along the Pike (including Boston), down through about Providence and Plymouth, we are forecasting 4″-to-8” due to a greater threat of mixing and a heavier/wetter snowfall.

For the South Coast and upper Cape, only about 2″-to-4” of snow with lots of mixing.

Finally, the outer Cape and Islands get just a coating to a few inches – a bit at the beginning and a bit at the tail end.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Nothing hugely noteworthy in the immediate pipeline after the storm passes. Generally, it will be colder than average through early next week, and it appears more of a “zonal” flow for a while, meaning a low likelihood of any major storms in the short term.

Stay tuned to WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston for frequent updates.