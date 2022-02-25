Report: Amazon, Fox Will Call Tom Brady About Analyst JobA potentially major shift is afoot in the world of football broadcasting. And it may open a door for Tom Brady.

Jake DeBrusk Scores Twice, Bruins Beat Kraken In OTJake DeBrusk's response to being elevated onto the top line for the Boston Bruins was his first multigoal game in more than two years.

Tatum Scores 30 As Celtics Romp Again In Brooklyn, 129-106Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and the Boston Celtics returned from the All-Star break with their second romp in Brooklyn this month, beating the Nets 129-106 on Thursday night.

Report: NESN Pursuing Youkilis, Middlebrooks For Color Commentator Job; Merloni Declines OfferNESN is currently pursuing Kevin Youkilis and Will Middlebrooks, while Lou Merloni has passed on an offer, according to a report.

Report: Aaron Rodgers To Inform Packers Of Decision 'Soon,' With Several Teams Already Making Offers For QBAaron Rodgers emerged from his 12-day cleanse with a cryptic social media message that read a whole lot like a retirement speech. The quarterback, though, said that he was merely feeling thankful and that he hadn't yet made a decision on his NFL future. That's going to change. And soon.