BOSTON (CBS) — From shorts to shovels. Just when we thought we had spring in our sights, much like Lucy swiping the football from Charlie Brown, Mother Nature is about to pull the rug out from under us once again. It’s easy to fall for her tricks. After our last snow event a little more than a week ago, winter was seemingly on the ropes. We could see some major warmth heading our way in the short term (we are about to hit 60 for the fourth time in 12 days). Some of our long-range models were hinting at an absolute “blow torch” heading into March (meteorological slang for abundant warmth). We even had recent history on our side. The last two winters were essentially done with any significant snow around the same time, mid-February.

Well, needless to say, the blow torch has been extinguished. While we are heading for a possible record high-temperature Wednesday (we have an outside shot at hitting 70 in February for just the fifth time on record), a sharp and dramatic change will follow. Temperatures will drop some 50 degrees in about 12 hours Wednesday night into early Thursday. And, right on cue, another juicy storm has a bead on New England.

Some facts from the “what we are confident in” file:

This is NOT a blizzard, not a blockbuster, I’m not even sure I would call it a nor’easter. I guess the winds will eventually flip to a northeast direction, but there really won’t be much wind with this system.

There will be a large area with plowable snowfall in southern New England. And to take it a step further, a large area with more than 6 inches.

The morning and evening commutes will be heavily impacted on Friday, but it does keep moving, plan on about 12 hours of meaningful precipitation.

The biggest remaining question is, how far north does the mix line make it?

Most models have trended colder, making this an “all snow” storm for just about everyone north of about Plymouth, Mass. Obviously, this will have a large impact on snow totals. I think it is safe to say that the Cape and Islands will certainly have a good deal of mixing. The same is true for the south coastal areas.

How much farther does the mixing line push northward? Let me get back to you on that one. Obviously, the farther south you live, the greater the chance of something other than snow falling from the sky on Friday. I would say if you live north of the Mass Pike, chances are high that it is almost all snow.

TIMELINE:

It starts as a thump of snow everywhere between 3 and 6 a.m. Friday.

By the main hours of the morning commute (6 to 9 a.m.), the roads should be whitened and travel conditions will deteriorate quickly.

The peak of the storm lasts about 8-to-12 hours from about 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour or greater are possible at times in this window.

The mixing line will make its greatest northward push by early Friday afternoon and then it will retreat.

All areas should end as snow as the storm winds down between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday.

HOW MUCH SNOW:

We are looking at a widespread 8-to-12 inches of snow for a large portion of southern New England. This extends from central and southern New Hampshire down through about Boston and Worcester (the Pike). Expect a wetter/heavier type of snow close to the coast. While we don’t expect a huge fluff factor with this storm, the farther inland (north and west) you live, the lighter (in weight) the snow will be.

South of the Pike, down through about Providence and Plymouth, we are forecasting 4-to-8 inches due to a greater threat of mixing and a heavier/wetter snowfall.

For the South Coast and upper Cape, only about 2-to-4 inches of snow with lots of mixing.

Finally, the outer Cape and Islands get just a coating to a few inches, a bit at the beginning and a bit at the tail end.

As always, we will keep you updated as new data comes in.

In the meantime, enjoy the spring tease on Wednesday, grab an iced coffee and some gas for the snow blower.

Stay tuned to WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston for frequent updates.