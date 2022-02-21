BOSTON (CBS) — Time has still done very little to heal the wound that Kevin Garnett felt when Ray Allen left the Celtics to join the Heat. Or so it would appear, based on KG’s face.

The legends were in Cleveland on Sunday night, as the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team was being honored at this year’s All-Star Game. Most of the game’s great enjoyed being in each other’s company for such an occasion, but Garnett’s mood took a sharp turn when Allen was introduced.

A clip of Garnett’s reaction to Allen’s introduction immediately went viral on Twitter.

KG’s face when Ray Allen walked by is comedy 💀 pic.twitter.com/tmQtCWipDO — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 21, 2022

It sure seems as though Garnett is a long way from ever extending a level of friendship to Allen.

In 2020, Allen spoke about the resentment from KG.

“I never had any ill will towards Kevin,” Allen said. “This is not a two-way argument or debate. This is him. He dug his heels in the sand and he decided I’m not a brother of his anymore and so I said ‘cool.'”

A year after that, Garnett cropped Allen out of a photo shared on Instagram, showing that his feelings hadn’t changed. Without saying a word, Garnett showed on Sunday night that he still feels the same.