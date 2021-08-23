BOSTON (CBS) — The feud between Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen continues. Garnett is doing everything he can to subtract Allen from his best Celtics memories.

Which is kind of hard, considering Allen was a major part of Boston’s 2008 title team, but KG is cutting Allen out of the mix any chance he can get. That includes on social media.

Garnett shared a photo of himself, Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo to his Instagram story over the weekend. The picture was from the 2011 All-Star Game, and it was missing a Boston representative: Allen.

Take a look, courtesy of the sleuths at the @BostonCelts4eva Twitter account:

KG just cropped Ray Allen out on his IG story💀 pic.twitter.com/8LJIx33QLo — BostonCelticsForever (@BostonCelts4eva) August 22, 2021

That’s some fine crop work by Garnett’s social media team.

Garnett’s bad blood with Allen stems from the Hall of Famer’s decision to leave the Celtics in 2012 to sign with the rival Miami Heat. The Celtics had been phasing Allen out for a few years when he made his move, and only offered him a two-year, $12 million deal in free agency. Allen was seeking a three-year, $24 million contract at the time, but instead opted to sign a two-year deal for $6 million with Miami.

The Heat gave Allen his best chance to win another title, which he did with Miami in 2013. Garnett, Pierce and others have never really forgiven him for the move to Miami, leading to the feud that is now dampening the glory of Boston’s 2008 title. Garnett gave Allen the cold shoulder whenever the two crossed paths on the court, and even said that he had lost Allen’s number. Allen was not invited to a team reunion in 2017, and he did not attend Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony at TD Garden in 2018.

Chances are Allen won’t be at Garnett’s jersey retirement in Boston this March. Garnett once screamed that anything is possible, but it’s highly unlikely his disdain for Allen will go away over the next seven months.