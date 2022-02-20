BOSTON – As a busy weekend at TD Garden comes to an end, so does its requirement to show proof of vaccination to get in.

This weekend hosted concerts from Dua Lipa, Tool, and Billie Eilish and each of the thousands of fans that flocked to the Garden had to show that they had two shots of the vaccine.

It was a part of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s vaccination mandate. It required many businesses to check the vaccination status of their patrons before they could walk in. The mandate – which garnered support and backlash – was rescinded Friday night. Mayor Wu said the city’s positive case count, hospitalizations, and ICU numbers had all dropped below her designated thresholds.

The mask mandate is still in effect.

Those headed to the Billie Eilish concert Sunday night reacted to being the last event with required vaccinations.

“It reassures me. It’s common sense,” said Michael Jackson. “Who wouldn’t show their vaccine card.”

“I think they should keep it, honestly. It would make everyone safer,” Jezze Cote said.

The 19-year-old was attending her first concert since the pandemic began; making it the first large event she had been to in years. “It was scary to think about being around so many people again,” Cote said.

Others are happier than ever to see the mandate go.

Amy Taylor said she wants choices when it comes to COVIDmeasures. “I think it’s silly that you have to show your vaccine and still wear a mask. If you are showing your vaccine card and you have your boosters, why do I still have to wear a mask?”

Masks will still be required in the Garden when not eating or drinking.

TD Garden pointed out that the lifted proof of vaccination mandate is not a rule across the board. Some artists or sports leagues may continue to require vaccines to attend their events.

The arena is encouraging patrons to check their individual event information to see what information is required.