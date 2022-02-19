WEATHER ALERT:Quick-Hitting Snow Squalls Could Bring Near-Whiteout Conditions Briefly Saturday
CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, TD Garden

BOSTON (CBS) — The TD Garden will end its proof of COVID vaccination requirement on Monday. The announcement came Saturday afternoon, a day after the city of Boston announced the mandate would be lifted effective immediately.

The mask mandate, requiring all guests 2 years old and over to wear a face mask unless eating or drinking, will remain in effect.

A statement from TD Garden also said certain events may require additional health and safety guidelines that are put in place by the promoter, artist, or league.

CBSBoston.com Staff