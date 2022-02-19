BOSTON (CBS) — The TD Garden will end its proof of COVID vaccination requirement on Monday. The announcement came Saturday afternoon, a day after the city of Boston announced the mandate would be lifted effective immediately.
The mask mandate, requiring all guests 2 years old and over to wear a face mask unless eating or drinking, will remain in effect.
A statement from TD Garden also said certain events may require additional health and safety guidelines that are put in place by the promoter, artist, or league.