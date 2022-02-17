PEABODY (CBS) – A Peabody man who was rescued from a three-alarm fire at a home on Ellsworth Road last week has died.
Neighbors helped the man and another adult resident escape the fire at about 2:30 a.m. on February 9.
The other person who was rescued is still recovering. The identity of the man who died has not been released.
Investigators have determined that the fire began in a first-floor bedroom and found no evidence that it was deliberately set. The exact cause remains under investigation.