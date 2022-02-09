PEABODY (CBS) – A husband and wife were rushed to the hospital after a fire tore through their home in Peabody early Wednesday morning.
Heavy flames were shooting from the house on Ellsworth Road when firefighters arrived just before 3 a.m.
A man was found outside the home with severe burns. He was pulled out by a neighbor and police who arrived before firefighters. He was sent to a hospital in Boston. His wife was taken to Salem Hospital. There’s no word yet on their conditions.
Three people who live upstairs, an adult and two children, were able to escape safely before the fire went through the roof.
“We have no idea how it started,” Deputy Fire Chief Jay Dowling told reporters.
A school down the street may delay the start of classes because of traffic and ice in the neighborhood.