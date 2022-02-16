BRAINTREE (CBS) – As he sat at his dining room table, Gregory Paul remembered the last time he spoke with his son Nathan. It was only three days prior, and the 17-year-old, who did not live with him, had come over to visit.

He talked about his new girlfriend and explored his dad’s new music recording equipment. “When he left, I got my phone and texted him and said, ‘Nathan, I was happy to see you, son.’ And he texted me back and said, ‘I know I was happy to see you, too,’ and then I didn’t hear from him.”

That was the last text Paul got from his son before he was shot and killed in Quincy on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the victim was shot while driving his car in the Germantown housing complex. He died from his injuries at Boston Medical Center. While the district attorney has not publicly identified the victim, Gregory Paul says it was his son, Nathan.

“He liked to make jokes, talk to people…He loved to be in sports,” Paul said.

The Weymouth High School senior was a wrestler and athlete and had plans to attend college in Massachusetts this fall. He had recently applied to Bridgewater State and UMass Amherst.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of one of our Weymouth High School students,” the school released in a statement. “Our hearts are with [his] family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Nathan was a good kid, his family told WBZ. They have no idea why someone would want to hurt him. “I could not believe it,” his dad said. As of late Wednesday night, he hadn’t slept since getting the call at 1 a.m.

No arrests have been made yet in the shooting. Now, Gregory Paul is begging whoever shot his son to turn themselves in.