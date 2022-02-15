BOSTON (CBS) — The next phase of Boston’s vaccine requirement for certain indoor spaces takes effect on Tuesday, February 15.
Everyone 12 and older must now show proof of full vaccination to enter places where it’s required, such as restaurants, gyms, museums and movie theaters. Up until then, proof of only one dose was needed for that group.
Another phase kicks in on March 1, when children aged 5-11 will have to show proof of one dose of the vaccine in order to get into certain indoor spaces.
Verification can be done by showing a vaccine card, a digital picture of a vaccine card, a picture of any official immunization record, a city-designated app, or any other COVID vaccine verification app.
Boston will drop the proof of vaccination mandate if three things happen: Capacity of ICU beds must be below 95%, the number of daily COVID hospitalizations needs to drop below 200, and the COVID positivity rate has to dip below 5%.
As case numbers and hospitalizations due to COVID continue to decline in the northeast, Boston is expected to lift the mandate “in the coming weeks.”
“I am optimistic things are trending in the right direction,” Boston Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu told the city council on Friday. “Based on our current projections, I anticipate that all three of these thresholds will be met in the coming weeks.”