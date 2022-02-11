BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s public health commissioner says the city’s COVID numbers could improve enough in the coming weeks to lift the proof of vaccination mandate.
Mayor Michelle Wu said earlier in the week that the city was closely watching the positive test rate, daily hospitalizations and ICU bed capacity before lifting the restrictions. Capacity of ICU beds must be below 95%, the number of daily COVID hospitalizations needs to drop below 200, and the COVID positivity rate has to dip below 5%.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Authorization For Younger Children Delayed As FDA Postpones Meeting
The city has already met the threshold for ICU capacity, but needed to still improve on the other two.READ MORE: Record Warm Temperatures Possible Saturday Followed By Light Snow Sunday And Monday
“I am optimistic things are trending in the right direction,” Boston Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu told the city council. “Based on our current projections, I anticipate that all three of these thresholds will be met in the coming weeks.”
Right now, people are required to prove they are vaccinated in Boston to enter restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues.MORE NEWS: MIAA Ending Student Athlete Mask Mandate On February 28