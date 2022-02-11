Brad Stevens Explains Why He's OK Trading Away Draft PicksDanny Ainge used to collect draft picks and lock them away where no other team could get them. This is not the way under Brad Stevens.

Brad Marchand Doesn't Think He Deserved Suspension For Punching, High-Sticking Goalie Tristan JarryBrad Marchand admits that he did something stupid. But he doesn't think he should have been suspended.

Matt Turner's Summer Transfer To Arsenal Becomes OfficialWe've known for a while that Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was heading overseas to Arsenal. His transfer became official Friday morning.

WATCH: Richard Seymour Surprises Robert Kraft With Hall Of Fame AnnouncementRichard Seymour is a Hall of Famer. When he learned the news on Thursday, one of the first people he wanted to tell was Robert Kraft.

Josh Allen Makes Case For More 'Fair' Overtime System During NFL HonorsBills quarterback Josh Allen made sure to take a moment on Thursday night to express a commonly held belief in the Buffalo area right now about the NFL's current overtime system.