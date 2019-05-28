LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lawrence man charged with giving cocaine to a 13-year-old girl last week and dropping her off at a hospital where she died is being held without bail. Carlos Rivera, 47, had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf at his arraignment in Lawrence District Court Tuesday.
He’s charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, one count on a child over 14, and two counts of distribution of cocaine to a minor.
Police say Rivera was with the 13-year-old and other teenage girls at his apartment the evening of May 19 and most of the day on Monday, May 20. He’s accused of indecently assaulting the 13-year-old and another 16-year-old girl there. Investigators say Rivera also gave cocaine to the 13-year-old before dropping her off at Lawrence General Hospital just before 5 p.m. Monday. She was pronounced dead moments later.
The medical examiner has not yet said how the teen died. Rivera was arrested five days later.
The girl’s mother and stepfather were in court for Rivera’s arraignment Tuesday, but did not speak to reporters.
No other information in the case was released in court. Judge Lynn Rooney allowed the prosecution to impound documents in the case until July 1 because they need to talk to more witnesses and more charges could be filed.
Rivera was ordered held without bail until a dangerousness hearing in the case Tuesday June 4.