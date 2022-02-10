BOSTON (CBS) — New England may not be in the big game this year, but Boston will be represented on Super Bowl Sunday- in the commercials.
A game day ad features a new brew from Sam Adams, the Boston Dynamics robots and, of course, "Your Cousin From Boston."
In a 60-second version of the advertisement, “Spot” the robot dog grabs and chugs a beer before partying with his other robotic pals.
"Yes, those are actual robots drinking and dancing inside the world-famous Boston Dynamics innovation lab (no CGI or special effects)," a press release from Sam Adams explains.
Boston Dynamics, now owned by Hyundai, has showcased over the years how its robots can do backflips, open doors, give health care workers a hand, enforce social distancing rules and “parkour.”
The ad will be broadcast in 13 markets, and stream nationally on Yahoo and Verizon.