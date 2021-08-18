BOSTON (CBS) — You’ve seen the Boston Dynamics robots dance – now watch them parkour.
In a new video, the humanoid Atlas robots jump up on boxes, run across a balance beam and land synchronized backflips like Olympians.
"A robot's ability to complete a backflip may never prove useful in a commercial setting," Boston Dynamics writes in a blog post. "But it doesn't take a great deal of imagination or sector-specific knowledge to see why it would be helpful for Atlas to be able to perform the same range of movements and physical tasks as humans."
The YouTube clip of the robots demonstrating their athletics has racked up more than 2 million views since Tuesday.
“This is impressive and frightening at the same time,” one viewer commented.