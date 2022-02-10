BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Archdiocese on Thursday announced that the current mask mandate for public masses will be lifted on February 28.
Until then, everyone is still required to wear masks. The rules do not apply to children under the age of 5.
“Parishes are still required to maintain, mark, and communicate a portion of each worship space as being reserved for those who wish to wear masks and social distance,” the Archdiocese said in a statement.
The mask mandate was put into effect for churches right before Christmas. During the peak of the Omicron COVID surge, the seven-day COVID positivity rate in Massachusetts was as high as 23%. On Wednesday, the state reported that the positivity rate was around 4%.
The Boston Archdiocese said Thursday that if a pastor decides it is not time for his parish to drop a mask requirement, then he may still require them.
Also, if local municipalities require mask wearing in public places, then the parish has to comply with that municipality’s rules.