BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,794 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. There were also 69 additional deaths reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is down to 4.08%.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Prepares Lawsuit Against Uber After Crash Caught On Camera
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,513,559. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,008.READ MORE: Police Search For Suspect In Cambridge Bank Robbery
There were 97,220 total new tests reported.
There are 1,234 people currently in the hospital with COVID.MORE NEWS: Is It Safe For Kids To Take Off Their Masks In Schools? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers
There are also 210 patients currently in intensive care.