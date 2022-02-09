MALDEN (CBS) — The teenager accused of setting a fire that destroyed a vacant warehouse in Everett faced a judge in Malden District Court Wednesday. Michael Mambrino, 18, was held without bail on charges of burning a building and causing injury to a firefighter.
Prosecutors said in court that security footage from two nearby businesses captured Mambrino in the area of the empty warehouse along Norman Street back on Jan. 23. They also disclosed that he's the suspect in another recent arson case.
Brookline police reported that they believe Mambrino started a fire at a home in the area just two days after the Everett blaze, on Jan. 25. The police report mentions that Mambrino's Instagram account includes a number of photos of him standing in empty warehouses.
The firefighter hurt in Everett suffered a minor injury to his leg while battling the fire. The fire destroyed the warehouse and caused major damage to a nearby garage.
A hearing is set for Mambrino on Thursday morning.
A reward of up to $5,000 was offered in the case.