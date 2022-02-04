SCHOOL CLOSINGS:School Closings, Delays For Massachusetts And Southern New Hampshire
Flames broke out in the vacant warehouse on Norman Street Sunday night. (WBZ-TV)

EVERETT (CBS) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information about an Everett fire that created air quality concerns last week. Flames tore through a vacant warehouse on Norman Street on the night of January 23.

State and local fire officials have opened an arson investigation and are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information about the fire should call 1-800-682-9229.

Last week, Deputy Fire Chief Lawrence Cardinale said the building has been empty for at least a year. They were worried about the chemicals left behind and how that could impact the air quality for firefighters and the neighborhood.

A hazardous materials team was brought in to monitor the air quality as a precaution. Cardinale said it appeared to be fine.

