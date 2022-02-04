EVERETT (CBS) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information about an Everett fire that created air quality concerns last week. Flames tore through a vacant warehouse on Norman Street on the night of January 23.
State and local fire officials have opened an arson investigation and are asking the public for help.
Anyone with information about the fire should call 1-800-682-9229.
The State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation is seeking the public's assistance in determining who was responsible for setting a large fire on the night of Jan. 23 at 69 Norman St., Everett. Please review and share this bulletin and call the listed number w/ any information. pic.twitter.com/k3qMSfc5Ht
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 4, 2022
Last week, Deputy Fire Chief Lawrence Cardinale said the building has been empty for at least a year. They were worried about the chemicals left behind and how that could impact the air quality for firefighters and the neighborhood.
A hazardous materials team was brought in to monitor the air quality as a precaution. Cardinale said it appeared to be fine.