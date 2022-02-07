Tuukka Rask To Miss At Least Another Week With InjuryLast week, the Bruins said that Tuukka Rask would be out due to injury until after the All-Star break. Now that the All-Star break has concluded, the latest update indicates Rask won't be back any time soon.

Tom Brady Thinks Tuck Rule Significantly Altered Course Of Career; Bill Belichick DisagreesThere's no doubt that if the tuck rule had not been enforced in the 2001 divisional playoff matchup between the Raiders and Patriots, then New England would have lost that game. Tom Brady, though, thinks the impact would have been much greater.

Bengals Rookie Kicker Evan McPherson Continues To Draw Inspiration From Adam VinatieriFor young kickers in the NFL, there are few better role models than former Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri. Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson continues to tap into Vinatieri's Greatest Hits -- or should we say, Greatest Kicks -- as he prepares for Super Bowl LVI this weekend.

J.C. Jackson, Stephon Gilmore Share A Moment Together After Pro BowlThe two have been on similar paths in recent years, but they were opponents on Sunday for the Pro Bowl, with Gilmore representing the NFC for his half-season spent with the Panthers, and Jackson representing the AFC.

Steve Tasker Makes Hall Of Fame Case For Matthew SlaterSteve Tasker may not make the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his work on special teams for Buffalo in the 1980s and '90s. But he believes that honor will eventually be bestowed upon Matthew Slater.