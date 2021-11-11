Report: Cam Newton Meeting With Carolina Panthers, In Wake Of Sam Darnold InjuryThe Carolina Panthers don't really have a quarterback. They may be calling upon an old friend to fill the void.

Alex Cora Says Eduardo Rodriguez Was Tipping His PitchesEduardo Rodriguez may be among the most up-and-down pitchers in baseball. Alex Cora believes he knows why.

Robert Williams' Tenacious Rebounding Fuels Celtics Win Over RaptorsThe Celtics got their revenge against the Raptors on Wednesday night thanks in large part to a large man who crashed the boards with some absolute fury. That large man was, of course, Robert Williams.

Odell Beckham Jr. Will Reportedly Take 'A Few Days' To Choose New TeamOdell Beckham Jr. may be learning the hard way that free agency is not exactly robust when you've got mediocre numbers and you just forced your way off a team that's firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the middle of a season.

Gillette Stadium Hosting Special Pinning Ceremony For Vietnam War Veterans On Veterans DayVeterans will be honored around the country on Thursday. That includes Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots will host a special pinning ceremony for veterans of the Vietnam War.