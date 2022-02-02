BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick called Tom Brady “the best player in NFL history” in his first statement since Brady officially announced his retirement.
Brady spent 20 of his 22 years with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls and four Super Bowl MVPs. He won a seventh Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner,” Belichick said in the statement released Wednesday evening.
“Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years.”
Brady re-posted Belichick’s statement on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you Coach Belichick I appreciate being coached by you the Greatest Coach in NFL History.”