A Stunning Amount Of Experience Continues To Depart Bill Belichick's Coaching Staff And Front Office In FoxboroEvery team in the NFL loses players, coaches, and front office members on a yearly basis. Sometimes, though, the loss is more significant than others. Enter the 2022 New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick Calls Tom Brady 'The Best Player In NFL History'Patriots coach Bill Belichick called Tom Brady "the best player in NFL history," a day after the quarterback officially announced his retirement.

Celtics Beat Hornets, Overcome Ball's Career-Best 38 pointsThe Boston Celtics held off the Charlotte Hornets 113-107 on Wednesday night, overcoming a career-best 38 points by LaMelo Ball.

Unsurprisingly, Julian Edelman Had A Lot To Say About Tom Brady After QB's RetirementThe Tom Brady-Julian Edelman connection was a special one.

Mac Jones Taking Part In Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, Including 'Epic Dodgeball'Mac Jones is in Las Vegas, getting ready for his first Pro Bowl this weekend. But first, the Patriots QB will be showing off his skills.