BOSTON (CBS) – For whatever reason, sleet and freezing rain just don’t grab people’s attention quite the same as snow. I would submit that in some ways what we have Friday could be more dangerous than our blizzard. A change from rain to freezing rain means roads, sidewalks and driveways can all freeze up in an instant with little warning. Friday has the potential to be one of those days with numerous accidents in the car and on foot.

Typically before a storm, the road crews do a great job of “pre-treating,” applying a mixture that helps keep roads safer and less slippery. Given the amount of rain preceding the change to ice with this storm, much of those helpful chemicals will be washed aside. Crews will literally have to sand and salt continuously, likely a losing battle in many areas.

Check: Latest School Closings And Delays List

FREEZING RAIN VS. SLEET

Forecast-wise the severity of the impacts really comes down to a few hundred feet of atmosphere.

Let me explain. Think of the atmosphere above you as a layer cake, which started Thursday as warm (above freezing).

On Friday morning a slice of cold air will undercut our cake, moving in first at ground level. Temperatures could drop some 10-to-15 degrees in the matter of an hour. All that rain that is falling will hit the now cold ground (streets, driveways, decks etc.) and instantly freeze. This is called freezing rain. Freezing rain is the most hazardous type of winter weather. All of our most infamous ice storms (you know those storms when you lost power for days or weeks) occurred due to freezing rain. Freezing rain adheres to tree branches, power lines, you name it, and can cause massive damage and outages.

Typically, you need about .25” of ice accretion to start getting major problems. Here’s the good news – we are unlikely to reach this threshold Friday. While we will see a few hours of freezing rain, it likely won’t last long enough to cause major issues.

Let’s go back to our layer cake. As the cold air continues to pour in, the bottom (cold) layer will get thicker and thicker. As this happens, the rain will pass through a much larger layer of cold air and therefore have time to refreeze into ice pellets. These pellets are known as sleet. Sleet hits the ground and tends to bounce off of everything and have that pinging sound. Sleet, in large amounts, can accumulate but much less readily than snow. Most importantly, it does not accrete on trees and wires so the power outage risk is minimal. Sleet should be the predominant precipitation type for most of the area Friday late morning through afternoon.

You can see why this forecast is somewhat perilous. A few more hours of freezing rain and we have a much more impactful and dangerous situation. Certainly something to watch.

TIMELINE OF RAIN CHANGING TO ICE:

By 5 a.m. Friday: changeover around the MA/NH border, all locations north of there are ice and snow

By 8 a.m. Friday: changeover as far south as the Mass Pike (including Boston and Worcester)

By Noon Friday: rain/ice line now down through most of the South Shore and southeastern Mass. leaving just Cape Cod and the Islands

By 4 p.m. Friday: all of southern New England now below freezing (except perhaps Nantucket)

The precipitation ends between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday, perhaps as a bit of light snow at the very end

SNOW/SLEET ACCUMULATION:

Given that we are forecasting a rain to mostly sleet situation, the accumulations will be low.

There will be a coating to 1” of sleet and snow in the Boston metro area and down the Pike to Worcester. Also for most of Middlesex and Essex counties.

1-to-3” of snow and sleet are likely near the MA/NH border an as far north as Manchester, New Hampshire.

A bit farther north, 3-to-6” are forecast from about Keene, NH to Concord NH and the Lake Winnipesaukee area.

This is great news for skiers.

The snow jackpot will be in the mountains, particularly the northern Greens and the Whites. We expect 6-to-12” in those areas with perhaps as much as 18” in some of the higher, northernmost peaks.

NO IMMEDIATE MELTING:

Temperatures drop into the teens for most of the area Friday night and stay in the teens and 20s on Saturday. Sunday is a tad milder, but most of us won’t see 32 degrees again until Monday. Even so, with a good deal of sunshine this weekend, some of the ice should break up and melt a bit on exposed surfaces.

We urge that you stay tuned to updated forecasts, we will continue to keep you informed as new data comes in.