BOSTON (CBS) – Authorities are asking drivers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to stay home if possible Friday. If not, use extreme caution out on the roads.
Freezing rain and flash freezes are creating hazardous conditions on highways and streets. Police in both states said it’s led to multiple crashes and vehicles off the road.
Temperatures will fall throughout the day Friday as the rain comes down.
🚦Current crashes in MA:#Chelmsford crash investigation 495 NB EX 87 Ramp to Rt 4 blocked#Westborough Crash Left lane blocked Pike EB EX 106 #Hopkinton Vehicle spun out Pike EB EX 106 Left & Center Lanes Blocked#Tyngsboro Crash Rt 3 NB EX 90, Car off the road
— Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) February 4, 2022
If you have to drive Friday, you’re advised to go extremely slow or delay your travel until the weather improves.