School Closings, Delays For Massachusetts And Southern New Hampshire
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Authorities are asking drivers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to stay home if possible Friday. If not, use extreme caution out on the roads.

Freezing rain and flash freezes are creating hazardous conditions on highways and streets. Police in both states said it’s led to multiple crashes and vehicles off the road.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day Friday as the rain comes down.

If you have to drive Friday, you’re advised to go extremely slow or delay your travel until the weather improves.

