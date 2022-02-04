BRAINTREE (CBS) — Funeral arrangements have been made for Boston Police officer John O’Keefe, who was found dead in the snow outside his Canton home during the blizzard on Jan. 29.

According to an obituary notice posted by the Cartwright-Venuti funeral home, relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Sunday at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the same church. O’Keefe will be buried afterward at Blue Hill Cemetery.

His girlfriend Karen Read is facing charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a collision causing death. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on $50,000 bail.

Prosecutors said Read and the 46-year-old O’Keefe, who was off-duty, had been to two bars early Saturday morning and left to go to a home on Fairview Road home in Canton. Read told investigators she dropped O’Keefe off around 12:45 a.m., made a three-point turn and left, but did not see O’Keefe go inside the house.

According to her attorney, she became worried around 4:30 a.m. because O’Keefe hadn’t come home so she called him several times but got no response.

WBZ-TV I-Team sources said investigators have video of the incident from a Ring doorbell camera and Read’s car has been impounded.

O’Keefe was a Braintree High School and Northeastern University graduate who also earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from UMass Lowell. His family said he raised his niece and nephew when his sister and her husband died.

“John was not only a dedicated police officer, he was an exemplary guardian, son, brother, uncle and friend and we were so fortunate to have him as a part of our lives,” O’Keefe’s family said in a statement.. “People talk about someone who would give you the shirt off their back but that was truly who John was, and it is heartbreaking for us to suddenly be talking about him in the past tense.”