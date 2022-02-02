CANTON (CBS) – A Mansfield woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Boston Police officer John O’Keefe who was found unresponsive outside a Canton home Saturday morning.
The Norfolk County District Attorney said 41-year-old Karen Read is charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death and motor vehicle homicide.
O’Keefe was found in the snow near a Fairview Road home belonging to people he knew. Investigators said Read drove to the area with O’Keefe early Saturday morning, possibly shortly after midnight.
After he was discovered, O’Keefe was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WBZ-TV I-Team sources say Read and O’Keefe had been in a relationship and investigators have video of the incident from a Ring doorbell camera. Read’s car has been impounded, according to sources.
O’Keefe was a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department.
“John was a kind person, dedicated to his family, and will be greatly missed by his coworkers and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him,” Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said in a statement. “Today, the Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney‘s Office arrested the person responsible for John’s death.”
Read is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning, where more details may be released.
“Additional narrative information may be put into the record during arraignment tomorrow,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “Tonight our thoughts are very much with those whom John left behind.”