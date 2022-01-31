Patrick Mahomes Was Putrid, Chiefs Dynasty Is 'Dead,' And Everything Else I Can't Believe From Championship WeekendI can't believe how bad Patrick Mahomes was. I cannot believe how inconceivably putrid, how shockingly abysmal Patrick Mahomes was with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It was just so unnecessary.

The Incredible Records That Tom Brady Set During His Amazing NFL CareerTom Brady made a lot of history during his NFL career. A lot of history.

A Theory On Tom Brady Retirement Leak Has EmergedHow did the Tom Brady retirement reporting mess happen? A theory has emerged.

Longtime Patriots Coach Ivan Fears Expected To RetireLongtime assistant coach Ivan Fears is expected to announce his retirement soon, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Who Could Replace Josh McDaniels In New England?The Patriots coaching staff has a giant void to fill, with Josh McDaniels reportedly set to take over the Las Vegas Raiders.