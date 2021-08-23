(CBS) — The FDA is expected to give full approval to Pfizer’s two-dose COVID vaccine as early as Monday. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are currently authorized for emergency use in the United States.
That could boost vaccination efforts as many unvaccinated people say they are hesitant to get the shot before the vaccines are fully approved.
In Massachusetts, 71% of the state's population has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, compared to 60% of the national population.
Cambridge-based Moderna has also started the process for seeking full approval from the FDA and had said it hopes to finish its submission by August. A person familiar with the FDA's plan told CBS News recently that the company has yet to complete the application.