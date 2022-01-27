BOSTON (CBS) — Josh McDaniels was once the favorite to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, he wasn’t.
Now, he’s at least in the running again. The Raiders have requested a head coaching interview with McDaniels, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and multiple others on Thursday.
It was reported on Wednesday that McDaniels and Patriots director of player personnel Dave Zeigler were no longer the front runners to take over as Vegas’ head coach and general manager, respectively. But the Raiders did interview Ziegler, and now they want to have a chat with McDaniels, so it would appear Mark Davis has had a change of heart.
McDaniels is in his second stint as offensive coordinator of the Patriots, and is coming off a successful season where he groomed rookie quarterback Mac Jones. He’s the highest paid coordinator in the NFL, but has expressed interest in another shot as a head coach after his failed stint with the Broncos from 2009-10. McDaniels was set to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, but reversed course and returned to the Patriots at the last second.