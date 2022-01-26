BOSTON (CBS) — Josh McDaniels felt so good about his chances of landing the Raiders’ head coaching job that he apparently began making calls to assistants around the league to build a potential staff in Las Vegas. That planning was premature.
According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the “strong buzz” surrounding McDaniels as the next head coach of the Raiders and Dave Ziegler as the team’s next GM has been “quickly muted.”
Ziegler interviewed for the Raiders’ GM job last week, and reports soon followed that the Raiders were preparing to target McDaniels in their coaching search. Ziegler just completed his ninth season with the Patriots and first as their director of player personnel.
Alas, Tafur reported that something changed, due to compensation, power structure of the organization, or both.
Tafur reported that the Raiders are up to eight candidates for the GM job, while several candidates — including interim coach Rich Bisaccia and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo — have interviewed for the head coaching position.
Tafur reported that a decision from owner Mark Davis on the GM job is likely to come “in the next four or five days.”