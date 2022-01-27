FOXBORO (CBS) – Despite a one-year delay, country music superstar Garth Brooks is excited to finally step on stage at the home of the 6-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots for the first time.

After Brooks canceled his stadium tour dates in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, he’s now scheduled to play in Foxboro for the first time on May 21. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Brooks called the decision to cancel his 2021 tour dates heartbreaking. Then, as he began to plan for 2022, his team realized there was a problem.

“You do your job, you step up and you do it, but it breaks your heart. Then you realize you can’t find any dates in 2022 because everyone is touring in ’22,” Brooks told WBZ-TV. “Every gig is booked. I don’t know where they found this date. I can only thank the Kraft family.”

The top-selling solo artist in U.S. history said he knows it’s possible the stadium won’t be sold out for the show after he was forced to cancel the original date. But Brooks is still excited for the opportunity to play Gillette Stadium for the first time ever.

“For me, are we going to get the 65-70,000 people back? Probably not. If it’s 50 or 50,000, it’s all about that connection, that communication,” Brooks said. “That’s the one thing about a Garth show that I just love. There’s a lot of communication, a lot of connection going on. That’s what makes it fun.”

Brooks said he was blown away when he walked through Gillette Stadium several years ago with the Kraft family ahead of the originally scheduled tour date.

“It’s the home of champions. So you better bring your ‘A-Game’ that’s for sure,” Brooks said. “I can’t think of a better place to play when you say, ‘What is the elite place where the champions play?’ It’s Foxboro.”