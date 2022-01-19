FOXBORO (CBS) – It took a bit longer than expected. But Garth Brooks is finally set to play Gillette Stadium for the first time.
The country music superstar originally was planning his first Foxboro concert last summer, but later canceled the tour and refunded tickets due to COVID concerns.
On Wednesday, Brooks announced that his 2022 North American tour will come to Gillette Stadium on May 21.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.
This will mark the first time Brooks, who is the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will perform in the Boston area in eight years.