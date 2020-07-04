BRAINTREE (CBS) — Braintree Police announced 21-year-old Jose Rodriguez, of Boston, will face several charges in connection with a shooting that locked down the South Shore Plaza Friday.

A 15-year-old girl was injured in that shooting.

Rodriguez is charged with assault to murder, assault and battery by discharge of firearm, assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, reckless endangerment of a child, carrying firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without FID card, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge firearm within 500 feet of building and trespassing with a firearm.

He was held without bail at the Braintree Police Department and transferred to the custody of Norfolk County Sheriff’s Department Saturday. He will be arraigned at Quincy District Court via video.

Police released another man who was arrested.

According to police, crews responded to reports of a shooting between two groups at the South Shore Plaza around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

“This was not an active shooter situation, but an act of violence between two groups. During the incident, a 15-year-old female bystander was shot and suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The mall was put on lockdown and nearby homes were told to shelter in place. Rodriguez and one other man were arrested.

A gun was found in bushes outside the plaza.

The South Shorte Plaza Mall opened at a normal time Saturday.