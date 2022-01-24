MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Investigators released additional information in the search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery on Monday, including an updated timeline of when she may have disappeared.

The window of when Harmony disappeared was likely sometime from November 28-December 10, 2019, investigators said. Harmony was not reported missing until recently.

Police said Harmony was living with her father, Adam Montgomery, and stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, along with two other children the couple shared. The family was evicted from their home on Gilford Street in Manchester on November 27, 2019.

Multiple people reported seeing Harmony with Adam and Kayla Montgomery the days that followed. By December 6-10 of that year, however, witnesses say Harmony was no longer with them.

Witnesses told police that during that time, the family was homeless and living out of two cars, possibly in the North End of Manchester.

One of the cars was a silver 2010 Chrysler Sebring and the other was a dark blue 2006 Audi S4.

On Monday, police released stock images of the make and model cars they were living in. Police noted that the actual condition of the cars in 2019 was worse than what is depicted in the photos.

Anyone with information can call a 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, may contribute to the overall investigation,” the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said in a statement.