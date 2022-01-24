MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Prosecutors argued in court Monday that the stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery “knows what law enforcement is closing in on learning” in the case and should be considered a flight risk.

Harmony has not been seen since sometime between November 29-December 10, 2019, but was only recently reported missing.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, was previously charged with conduct against Harmony. Kayla Montgomery was arrested as well, but neither is charged directly with the girl’s disappearance.

Kayla Montgomery was arraigned Monday on modified theft charges after prosecutors say she allegedly accepted food stamp benefits for Harmony when the girl was missing.

Prosecutors argued that Kayla Montgomery should be held on cash bail because she is a flight risk.

“This isn’t a white lie. This isn’t a simple lie. This is an approximately 18-month lie to get welfare benefits for a child who has disappeared. Despite a month of around the clock effort of three strong law enforcement agencies to locate her, she still has not appeared,” Assistant District Attorney Jesse O’Neill said in court. “I suggest that makes this defendant a strong flight risk. She knows what law enforcement is closing in on learning. Maybe now it looks like an innocuous theft charge, welfare fraud charges. But she knows what we are going to learn as the investigation continues.”

Defense attorney Paul Garrity asked the judge to instead release Kayla Montgomery on personal recognizance bail once she is accepted into a rehabilitation program in Nashua.

The judge took arguments under consideration but has not yet ruled.

Garrity said after the court proceedings that he is hopeful his client will be released.

“[The judge] has got to take into consideration the bail statute. And the bail statute is pretty specific that you can’t set cash bail if that’s going to detain someone unless the nature of the charge would cause a substantial risk of flight,” Garrity said. “Based on what she’s charged with, there’s really no substantial basis to believe she’s a risk for flight, so I’m hopefully that the judge will release her into the program.”

Investigators released new information Monday. Specifically, police released more on the timeline of when Harmony was last seen.

Police will also released more details about the vehicles that Adam and Kayla Montgomery were living out when they were homeless around the time Harmony disappeared. They hope new information will help spark new tips from the public.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg was asked if he is discouraged that Harmony has not yet been found.

“I’m a little discouraged to be honest with you. But that’s not going to stop what we’re doing,” Aldenberg said. “I met with the detectives again this morning. And again, nobody’s hanging their head. Nobody’s done kicking the can down the road. They’re committed to what we’re trying to accomplish here. And that’s to locate Harmony. That’s what this is all about.”

Anyone with information can call a 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060. A reward for information leading police to Harmony has reached nearly $150,000.