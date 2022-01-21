BOSTON (CBS) — Metallica and The Strokes are joining The Foo Fighters as the headliners for the 2022 Boston Calling Music Festival.
The festival will be held May 27-29, 2022 at Harvard’s athletic complex.
Rage Against The Machine was set to be one of the headliners, but it was announced Thursday that they are no longer part of the lineup.
Other acts scheduled to perform at the Memorial Day Weekend festival in Allston include:
- Rüfüs Du Sol
- Weezer
- HAIM
- Run The Jewels
- Glass Animals
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Avril Lavigne
- Black Pumas
- Modest Mouse
- Goose
- Cheap Trick
- Oliver Tree
- EARTHGANG
- Orville Peck
- The Struts
Tickets and the full lineup of artists performing are available here.
The festival has been canceled for the last two years because of the pandemic.