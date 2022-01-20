BOSTON (CBS) — A previously announced headliner for Boston Calling will no longer perform at the music festival in May. Organizers announced Thursday that Rage Against The Machine is no longer part of the lineup.
Boston Calling did not immediately explain why the band has been dropped.
Other acts scheduled to perform at the Memorial Day Weekend festival in Allston include headliner Foo Fighters, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Black Pumas, EARTHGANG, KennyHoopla, Celisse and Sudan Archives.
The full lineup will be announced on Friday.