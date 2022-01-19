BOSTON (CBS) – Carmen Polito, the 39-year-old man accused of threatening police with a knife on Mass Ave., stood before a judge multiple times Wednesday after he delayed the proceedings with courtroom outbursts.
Polito was arraigned on several charges in Boston Municipal Court following the Tuesday incident in the Back Bay.
Proceedings were delayed after multiple outbursts by Polito. Eventually, bail was set at $10,000 and Polito had his bail revoked in two other open cases.
Prosecutors said Polito had a double-edged knife out and was yelling profanities when police found him Tuesday.
Cell phone video from several witnesses showed Polito backing away from officers near Northeastern University, yelling as he led them down Huntington Ave.
According to prosecutors, Polito threatened to kill an officer and refused to drop the knife.
The short pursuit came to an end on Mass Ave., where officers used a bean bag round to subdue Polito. Officers recovered a camouflage vest, pepper spray, and a hunting knife from the scene.
One officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was not stabbed.
Polito was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest. Prosecutors said more charges could follow.